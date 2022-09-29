NPP is out of touch – Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, says the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is losing touch with the Ghanaian people.

His comment comes on the back of allegations from the NPP that boos suffered by President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizens festival were orchestrated by the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“The NPP is completely out of touch. They don’t even understand that the people of Ghana are going through untold pains. They basically don’t know what time it is,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



According to him, boos suffered by President Akufo-Addo is a message from Ghanaian citizens about their suffering and misery. “The boos are an expression of the anger and frustration of the ordinary Ghanaian. Mostly when the president is travelling, the party buses party faithful ahead of him to sing his praises, preventing him from knowing the real issues of the Ghanaian people. But the incident has given the president a feel of the real issues on the ground.”

He charged politicians of both divides to learn from this experience and prioritize the needs of the people.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed whiles on stage at a global entertainment event held at the Black Star Square in Accra. Thousands of patrons were at the venue to witness the Global Citizen festival, which had a number of local and international artistes performing.



When it was the turn of the president to make his presentation, a section of the crowd began clapping and chanting ‘away, away…”