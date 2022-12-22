NPP is scared to death of NDC’s new national executives - Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is terrified of the newly elected executives of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb’s Elections Desk programme on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Ablakwa said that delegates of the NDC did a good job by electing a formidable executive team.



He added that all the newly elected executives of the NDC have a track record of delivering victory for the NDC.



“If you look at the candidates that have emerged, I can imagine how terrified our major opponents are. The NPP must be really terrified, they must be scared to death, looking at the calibre of the candidates who have emerged.



“Take the pedigree, there is nobody in party organisation at this moment in this country who can compare to Asiedu Nketiah – 17 years of being general secretary, the most decorated general secretary in Ghana.



“Asiedu Nketiah is going to be the national chairman; our General Secretary (is) Fifi Kwetey, Yamin for Organiser, you have Shirley Ayitey, Azorka and the others in the mix - a very, very credible term. A team with depth, with intellectual fire power, a team that has a track record,” he told GhanaWeb’s George Ayisi.



He added that the newly elected executives have brought some renewed energy to the rank and file of the NDC.



The MP also said that the party is going to work with all of its members including those who lost the national elections to ensure that it wins the 2024 elections.





Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won the party’s Chairmanship race at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 12, 2022.



Asiedu Nketia garnered 5574 while his contenders Ofosu Ampofo had 2892 votes; Samuel Yaw Adusei, 52 votes and Nii Armah Ashietey, 38 votes.



Below is a list of all the national Executives of the NDC:



Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman



Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair



Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair



Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary

Deputy General Secretary



Barbara Serwaa Asamoah



Gbande Foyo Mustapha



Joseph Yamin – National Organizer



Deputy National Organisers



Kobby Barlon



Elikem Kotoko



Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer

Deputy National Communications Officers



Malik Basintale



Godwin Ako Gunn



George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer



Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer



Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator



NEC Members



Wonder Victor Kutor

Araba Tagoe



Cecilia Asaga



Victoria Kuma-Mintah



Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey



Watch the interview below (from:7:40)







