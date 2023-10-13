NPP is sick on hospital bed – Afriyie Akoto

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Afriyie Akoto

The flag bearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afriyie Akoto has stated that the governing New Patriotic Party is on a sick bed.

Speaking on Starr Chat Thursday, Dr. Akoto stated that despite the government doing well Ghanaians did want to retain the party in power.



“The first term of the Akufo-Addo government we did extremely well and if after that term we go to the people of Ghana to renew our mandate and they nearly sacked us then you have to face the reality that there is something wrong.



“Why is it that we’d done so well but the people of Ghana were prepared to let us go. As we speak the Parliament of Ghana we have 137 on our side and 137 on the other side, the first time there’s been a tie in Parliament under the Fourth Republic,” Dr. Akoto stated.

He continued: “I’m saying that in our first term we did extremely well and the people of Ghana should have parted us on our back rather than say we are going to sack you.”



According to him, the NPP Presidential majority over ex-President Mahama was over one million votes but that was cut into half in 2020.



“Before then you look at the machinery we are using for our campaign is the NPP and you examine the condition of the party, and the party is a patient. The party is not in coma but the party is not well. The party is on a hospital bed. I think my diagnosis that led us to nearly lose the election was quite right,” he added.