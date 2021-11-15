NPP is sorry for campaigning with fuel prices - NPP's Kwadwo Boateng

Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, New Juaben North Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party

Source: Hot FM

New Juaben North Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang has rendered an apology to Ghanaians on behalf of his Party(NPP) for campaigning with fuel prices.

Prices of petroleum products have pushed Ghana's inflation rate to 11.0 percent in October 2021, the latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed.



The increase makes it the highest inflation recorded for the period since May 2020 on the back of rising petroleum prices which impacts the cost of goods and services.



Speaking in an interview on Hot FM's political talk show, 'HardBall' hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang on behalf of the ruling New Patriotic Party apologized to Ghanaians for failing to depreciate fuel prices as promised during their campaign.



"In humility, we all used fuel prices to campaign, for me and my president and my Party, we apologize because, we were in analogue at that time, now we are in digitalisation. Fuel is not under any control and no government can depreciate the prices", He told Kwabena Owusu.



The NPP stalwart emphasized extensively that, “Fuel has now become like COVID-19, just the way we couldn’t control COVID-19 it’s related, thus we can’t control fuel increment ”.

The outspoken New Juaben North Constituency Chairman of the NPP advised Ghanaians not to trust any politician who would promise to reduce petrol prices when voted into power.



"No government can reduce fuel prices, not even Mahama. If Ghanaians think Mahama can reduce fuel prices when voted into power again then it's a lie... don't trust any politician who campaigns with fuel prices”.



