NPP is the best government to tackle Ghana’s economic challenges – Bawumia

Bawumia Harbor Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians to have complete faith in the NPP administration in the hope of better times.

Dr Bawumia claims that although the country’s economy is having problems, Ghanaians should look to the NPP government as their sole hope for relief.

The vice president outlined various policies the NPP administration has implemented to alleviate the problems of Ghanaians' during his remarks at the NPP annual thanksgiving service at the party’s headquarters on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

"We have built more factories than any other government since independence. We have built more airports than any other government…this doesn’t mean the challenges are over, no, the challenges will always be there, and when we face the challenges, I believe the NPP government is the best government to deal with the challenges that Ghanaians are facing, there is no doubt about it,” he said.

The governing New Patriotic Party on Thursday, December 29, 2022, held its thanksgiving service at the party’s headquarters to give glory to God.



