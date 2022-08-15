NPP is the only party in Ghana where tradition equals tribe – Dr Kobby Mensah

Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Dr. Kobby Mensah

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Dr. Kobby Mensah, has berated the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for being over overly tribalistic.

In a tweet shared on Monday, August 17, 2022, the lecturer said that the NPP is the only party in Ghana that associates its ideologies with tribes in the country.



“NPP keeps being self-destructive. How (is) tradition limited to tribe? How is Dombo tradition only for North, Danquah to Kyebi & Busia to Ashanti … I have never heard Nkrumaism for Nzema or south Ghana. Only in NPP tradition equals tribe,” parts of the tweet Dr. Mensah shared read.



The lecturer also questioned why some factions in the party are relating a statement reportedly by ex-Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, Hopeson Adorye, to only Northerners.



“Why box Hopson’s analysis to Northerners?” Dr. Kobby Mensah said.



Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of Alan Kyerematen's campaign, is reported to have said that the NPP Vice President position is reserved for people from the Northern Region.

Mr. Adorye leading a walk in Kumasi dubbed a “Walk for Alan” allegedly said: “There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Danquah represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region.”



He continued: “whenever a Dankwa leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo and whenever a Busia lead, the Dankwa side steps aside but there is a Dombo. As for the Dombos, they are always there.”



Other members of the party including former organiser hopeful of the party, Musah Superior have attacked Adorye for the comments he made.



In a statement, Musah Superior asked Mr. Adorye to "retract his divisive, despicable and derogatory remarks on northerners and render an unqualified apology to all NPP members of northern extraction and to the Party largely".



