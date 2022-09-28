NPP is the only party to take Ghana to the promise land – Nana Obiri Boahen

Former NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said that the party remains popular despite the booing of President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square on September 24.

He said the founding traditions of the party come second to none in placing Ghana on the path of prosperity.



According to him, only the NPP can steer Ghana to the ‘promised land.’



On the booing of President Akufo-Addo, he said it only goes to show that everyone has their highs and lows in life, stressing that life is a mixture of good and bad times.



“It demonstrates that for every human being, there must be ups and downs. In life you won’t always have it rosy at all times. These are issues you will encounter as a politician, as a human being.



“Does this show NPP is not popular? No. NPP is popular today, tomorrow and beyond. NPP and the UP tradition, no tradition is capable of moving Ghanaians to the promised land apart from this tradition,” Obiri Boahen said.



Economic conditions have been worsening under the NPP administration and government has partly blamed the situation on the adverse effect of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

While the economy has suffered downgrades from credit rating agencies such as S & P and Fitch, Ghana has initiated contacts with the International Monetary Funds hoping to secure a US$3 billion facility over a three-year period.



The opposition National Democratic Congress believes the prevalent economic situation is the reason President Akufo-Addo was booed as a sign of frustration at the government.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







DS/SARA