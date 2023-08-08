NPP is winning the 2024 polls with Bawumia, but hard work is required – Dan Botwe

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere, Dan Botwe has conceded that even though in his estimation the NPP will win the 2024 general elections, the party must put in a lot of hard work as it has always done.

He stressed that based on his experience as a former administrator of the party; Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the right person to lead the NPP into victory. He has therefore appealed to the delegates to vote massively for him.



“NPP is going to win 2024. But as we always do, we have to do the hard work to win 2024. However we need a winning candidate [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia],” he declared.



Mr. Botwe minced no words in asserting that for the sake of strengthening the NPP and winning the 2024 general election, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ought to be elected flagbearer come November 4, 2023, when the National Delegates Conference is held.

“I love all the aspirants, but I love the NPP more. My friends in the NPP, if we look at what is happening in Ghana and NPP now, we are looking into the future.



Based on my knowledge of the Party and judging from what is happening, I want to say and ask all of you to go and vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. We have to be very strategic as a party in order to win 2024 and the best strategic decision is to elect Vice President Bawumia as our flagbearer,” he added.



Dan Botwe made the pronouncements when Dr. Bawumia visited the Okere Constituency on Sunday as part of his interaction with the people of the Constituency ahead of the party’s Super Delegates Conference scheduled for August 26, 2023.