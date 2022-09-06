NPP isn't under Gabby's thumb - JFK refutes claims; defends DI Executive Director appointment

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Koduah, has strongly refuted claims that the party is under the thumb of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a cousin of President Nana Akufo-Addo, and the Founder of Danquah Institute (DI).

These claims have become widely spread more so because the Executive Director of the Danquah Institute (DI), Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko has been appointed as the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP.



Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko's appointment was announced in an official statement announced on Friday, August 26, 2022 after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.



Speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Justin Frimpong Koduah, affectionately called 'JFK', stated categorically that Dr. Antoinette's appointment has nothing to do with her affiliation with the DI but chiefly based on her competence.



"The truth is I, myself, I proposed Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko. [1] When I look at the position of the General Secretary, my vision and the innovations we want to introduce, I'm someone who believes in research. I'm very analytical, so I was looking for a Deputy General Secretary with a research background. [2] I have worked with Dr. Antoinette severally. I know what she is capable of, a very fantastic lecturer, someone with a research background, very analytical; someone who also can give a candid opinion without fear or favour.



"Then I also preferred a woman; one being that no woman has ever occupied the position of Deputy General Secretary, so I also felt to have gender balance, I should select a woman. So, I proposed her [1] because I know she is competent. [2] Because I know she can deliver and [3] because she is a woman," he intimated.

He rebuked those stoking such claims of him or the party being influenced by Gabby Otchere-Darko as not being objective and fair to the party.



"To be fair to them. [1] I never consulted Danquah Institute. I never consulted Gabby Otchere-Darko that I want to appoint Dr. Antoinette. In fact, when they even heard it, they were surprised," he accentuated.



JFK reposed confidence in the DI Executive Director to exercise her duties to the party efficiently without compromise.



"I'm convinced that we have a gem. We have a very astute person. We have a very result-oriented person who can manage the office as Deputy General Secretary in the shape of Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko," he asserted.