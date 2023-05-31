NPP justifies why Gyakye Quayson’s case isn’t different from Adamu Sakande

Former MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson and former MP, Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is justifying why embattled former lawmaker for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson should not be treated differently when former lawmaker for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande faced the same fate.

According to the National Organiser of the NPP, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, Mr. Quayson had the opportunity to make his case at the High Court through to the Supreme Court, and not for once did he convince any of the judges he was deserving of staying in parliament.



He is at a loss as to why the NDC, whose Attorney General prosecuted Adamu Sakande, is waging an emotional campaign in Assin North because the same courts have applied the law to remove Gyakye Quayson as MP.



In July 2012, Ghanaians woke up to the shocking news that Mr. Adamu Dramani Sakande, NPP MP for Bawku Central, had been convicted and sentenced to jail for two years for falsely declaring under oath he had renounced his UK Citizenship. The NDC celebrated the decision as unprecedented and a triumph of the rule of law



The leadership of the NDC, as usual, has failed to take responsibility for their incompetence in undertaking requisite due diligence before the 2020 elections; and rather, has diverted blame to the Court that applied the law in equal measure in 2012 and 2023. In the end, Mr. Quayson would be the only one to personally suffer criminal sanctions despite the NDC’s leadership and its legal team being responsible for the tardy handling of the legal issues.



Our laws, like our justice system, are non-discriminatory and blind to parties or persons. Let the NDC blame their leaders for their indolence and spare residents of Assin North and the emotional blackmail.



RIP Hon. Adamu Dramani Sakande…. BE WISE, Hon Gyakye Quayson



By Nana B



NPP National Organiser