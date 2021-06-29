NPP killed #FixTheCountry activist – Sammy Gyamfi alleges

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

• Sammy Gyamfi says the attack on Anyass Ibrahim is another indication of the insecurity in the country

• He has blamed the attack and subsequent death of the activist on the NPP



• He says Ghanaians are afraid to speak out on issues due to fear of being victimized



Even before the police conclude their investigations into the death of Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, is convinced that the mob that attacked him are members of the New Patriotic Party.



Despite not having any evidence to substantiate this claim, Sammy Gyamfi has no doubt on his mind that members of the governing body ‘killed’ the social activist.



In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammy Gyamfi said that the death of Kaaka is further proof of the perception of the culture of silence and insecurity, which in his wisdom have become pervasive in the country.

The premise of this allegation by the legal practitioner is that prior to being assaulted, Kaaka published threats by some supposed NPP members.



“There is hardship in the country and people are afraid to talk because they are afraid for their lives. Today, they have killed Kaaka. NPP killed Kaaka. Kaaka stays in Ejura and has been on this #FixTheCountry campaign. He has been talking about abandoned projects. Before he was attacked by a mob, he announced that he has been threatened by the known NPP members. He even published the threats. He was beaten by a mob," he alleged.



Sammy Gyamfi spoke with utter conviction that Kaaka was allegedly targeted by the NPP and was killed by the party.



“My fact is that the persons who attacked him before he died are known members of the NPP. That is why there are disturbances at Ejura. They (NPP) killed him,” he said.



Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim, known widely as Macho was assaulted by some yet-to-be-identified persons on the dawn of June 25, 2021.

He sustained injuries and was admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he, unfortunately, passed on Monday, June 28, 2021.



His death has triggered disturbances in Ejura with the youth threatening reprisal attacks against the Municipal Chief Executive of the area for sanctioning the assault.



Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased has suggested that she is aware of the persons who threatened her late husband.



“Before the attack, he told me that someone had warned him against posting some issues on social media. I even warned him to stop since that could lead to his death, but he wouldn’t listen. I know the person that issued the warning to my husband. We want the police to thoroughly conduct investigations into it to ensure the perpetrators are arrested,” Zahada Hudu said.