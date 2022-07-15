John Agyekum Kufuor

J. A. Kufuor says NPP is a party that best develops Ghana

Kufuor is worried about lack of commitment in NPP



NPP congress comes off July 15 to 17



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has indicated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), even though a capitalist party, is known as the only party that is always ready to build the nation through social intervention programmes.



These programmes, he said, touch every aspect of the nation.

“Generally, there is this belief and commitment that the party is a party of destiny, destined to be the party to help evolve the nation of Ghana to a serious wealth-creating society, of deep social sense inclusively.



“It showed when we got the chance, in terms of doing the necessary social interventions like education, like healthcare, fairness and justice, like the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law, to allow people to think and to talk and also to demand accountability of leadership at the same time to also dwell in the people that sense of responsibility of citizenship.



“So it is there within the party, It is like because of the current challenges, we occasionally seem to be losing our way but when you talk to the rank and file in many respects, they are set to regain the trajectory," the former President told TV3 in an interview ahead of the NPP National Delegates Conference that starts today.



PEN/SARA