NPP lacks courageous leadership – Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has attributed current happenings within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to a lack of courageous leadership.

Speaking on Starr Chat on Thursday, October 19, 2023, Asiedu Nketiah stated that he has reason to be believe that the NPP has been hijacked and has become a tool in the hands of the president who is running its affairs from outside of the powers of its elected leadership.



“They don’t have courageous party leadership that is why they are in what they are in. Courage doesn’t mean violence or anything… why are they taking decisions and going out and complaining about those decisions? They have allowed the party to be run from outside,” he noted during his interview with Bola Ray.



“Wherever you find a party not being able to take decisions that are considered not supportive of the president’s position, that party is a tool in the hands of the president and he will choose to use it anyhow.



"The party should be able to stick to their rules, practices and everything. That is where the party can do what they are established to do,” he stated.



The NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections is witnessing internal wranglings as the process to elect a flagbearer heats up.

Ahead of the party’s November 4 congress to elect a flagbearer, former Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kyerematen resigned from the race and announced his decision to contest the upcoming general elections as an independent candidate.



His decision he noted is informed by attempts by the leadership of the party to skew the flagbearer election in favour of their preferred candidate through harassment and intimidation of himself and his supporters.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who is also a candidate in the flagbearer race has had recourse to burst out and accuse the party’s leadership of pushing the agenda of a preferred candidate.



He has on various occasions warned to fight back if the party fails to ensure a free and fair congress.



Watch the full interview below:





