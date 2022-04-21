NPP ladies in Ahafo canvass votes for Sarfo-Mensah as Regional Chairman

File photo

An emerging political group within the Ahafo Regional Women’s wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on delegates in the Ahafo region to consider the track records and experience of various aspirants contesting the party’s impending elections in the region.

According to the “Booba Ladies”, numbering about 250 young ladies, the election 2024 would not be all that easy for the NPP in Ahafo, hence the need for the delegates to vote on merit by electing a Regional Chairman who had proven track records in the political space.



“Though we are not against any aspirant, we think we need a unifier with a proven track record that can bring us together and for a total victory in the Election 2024”, Miss Hammond Herty, the leader of the group stated.



Speaking in an interview with on the side-line of the inauguration of the group held at Goaso, the regional capital, Ms. Herty expressed worry about some divisions in the party in the region, saying “if we are not able to settle our differences and give unity a chance, it would be politically suicidal for us in the next elections”.



“We have used our own resources and conducted a study which reveals that the current leadership of the party in the region would not be good, if we yearn to win the presidential and parliamentary elections in our region”, she said.



“We are all good standing members of the great elephants and we can’t sit unconcerned for the NPP to be divided in the region, and consequently narrow our fortunes in the Election 2024”, Ms. Herty indicated.



“Our study reveals that Mr. Robert Sarfo-Mensah is the best aspirant who could lead us to total victory in the next elections. As a former Member of Parliament for the Asunafo North constituency for three conservative times, we realized Mr. Sarfo-Mensah is the choice of the people and we must all try and support him to win the Regional chairman position”, she added.

Ms. Comfort Agyapong, the organizer of the group said “our vision is to work hard so that the NPP would win all the six constituency seats and double the votes of the presidential ballot in the next elections”.



“We are not against any of the aspirants and we are ever ready to work in harmony with any of them who win the regional chairmanship position. But it is also imperative to ensure that the candidature of the choice of majority of the party people, particularly supporters at the grassroots is approved”, she explained.



Later in an interview, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah said he was overwhelmed by the support of all the NPP supporters and members in the region, promising that with unity and purpose the NPP would be able to win the Election 2024 and break the eight.



Responding to a question on his decision to contest as the regional chairman, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah said as a new region, development of Ahafo was progressing steadily, hence the need for the NPP to retain political power to continue with its numerous development projects in the region.



“We can’t look unconcerned for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the general election because that would definitely drawback the development of our infant region. From the way things are going in our region, if we are not careful we can lose a lot of votes”.



“Many people in our party are peeved with our current party leadership in Ahafo and I think this is an opportune time for me to come and make the party more attractive so that nobody would feel neglected. We need every hand on board to build and strengthen our internal structures”, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah stated.