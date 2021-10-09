NPP leadership donates GHC50,000.00 seed money for Bono regional office project

Mr. John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP

Source: GNA

The national leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has provided GHC50,000.00 seed money towards the construction of the Bono Regional office complex of the Party.

Mr. John Boadu, the General Secretary of the Party, announced this during a fund-raising rally as part of the Party’s Bono Regional Annual Delegates Conference held on Friday, October 8 in Sunyani.



Mr. Boadu stressed the leadership of the Party was determined to adequately resource the regional, constituency, and polling station executives to motivate them to work hard towards the Party’s victory in Election 2024.



He said the government had achieved a lot and it was thus left with the Party to publicise those achievements to the voting population, particularly at the grassroots level, saying that was the surest way the Party could win the general election with a wider margin.



Mr. Boadu, however, cautioned the Party supporters against internal wrangling, petty squabbles, and backbiting, which he added had the potential to create disunity and narrow the chances of the Party’s victory in the Election 2024.

Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also donated GHC20,000.00 and 1,000 bags of cement to support the office building project.



Mr. Fred Oware, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority, the Managers of the Bui Hydro-Electric Power Dam, who made the presentation on behalf of the Vice President, also presented GHC20,000.00 in support of the conference.



Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, on behalf of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, donated 1,000 bags of cement to support the project.



