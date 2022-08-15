NPP leadership in Ashanti Region must step up communication - Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, is calling on the party’s Ashanti Regional leadership to step-up their communication strategies.

His comment comes on the back of a recent outcry of party faithful over poor road development in the region.



According to party faithful in the region, the government has not rewarded their loyalty enough as their world bank of votes.



But in his response, Mr. Agyepong observed, “the NPP has constructed more roads in these six (6) years than any other regime in the 4th republic.



The problem is that we do not have effective communication with the people. The party leaders in the region must go down to the people and talk to them. They must get to the grounds and explain what government is doing to the people with respect. Get to the level of the people. That is the only way you can get them to know what the government is doing for them.”



Meanwhile, he has called on members of the NPP to consider the general interest of the Ghanaian people over their political interest.



“We have voted the party into power as government for all Ghanaians. Yes, the party must do things to rejuvenate and keep their members happy. But, we must not forget that there is the need for equity in the distribution of national resources. So, we must think of others too, not only what we can get for ourselves.”

INTELLIGENCE GATHERING FAILURE



Mr. Kwabena agyepong believes the recent attack on the majority leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, was as a result of intelligence failure.



He said the attack was avoidable, had the national security been on top of their job.



“How did it happen that no one was able to pick the signal that people are planning to attack the MP? At least someone should have been on the grounds to pick up that information before his arrival. So, people must wake up to their responsibilities. The National Security Minister and all those responsible must bow their head in shame.”



He has therefore called on all stakeholders to deliver their services diligently for the development of this nation.