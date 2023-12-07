NPP leadership shouldn't be overconfident that all is well – Allotey Jacobs warns ahead of 2024

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to him, there is an urgent need for the party to address internal conflicts and undertake a reconciliation process.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on December 6, 2023, he expressed concern about the presence of what he called unresolved anger issues within the party, urging leaders to take measures to avoid potential disappointments in the elections.



"People are convincing others to leave the party; people are persuading individuals to contest against others because they supported specific candidates during the primaries, and that is where the danger lies. The NPP leadership shouldn't be overconfident that all is well. While they have their programs and their own calendar, the issue of reconciliation is so important.



“In Ghanaian politics, as we enter an election year, the perceptions that people form can never be easily changed. So, the NPP has a lot of work to do because I can foresee that there are people who have decided not to vote, while others hold anger issues.



"They need to initiate the reconciliation process early; otherwise, they will face issues because a significant number of people hold anger issues,” he said.

