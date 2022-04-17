NPP lifts indefinite suspension on Central Regional Vice Chair as flying excavator case docket ‘disappears’

Ekow Ewusi

Ekow Ewusi, of the six persons arrested by the police in 2020 over missing excavators and other equipment seized by operatives of Operation Vanguard has now been pardoned by the party after his suspension.

A police statement at the time said suspect Ekow Ewusi who was contracted to take custody of some seized equipment, was arrested on Monday, February 2, 2020, at Abelemkpe in Accra together with five (5) other accomplices namely: Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan and John Arhin and have been cautioned on the offence of Stealing. Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan and John Arhin have been cautioned on the offence of abetment of stealing.



Following the development, the Disciplinary Committee of the Central Regional NPP held a sitting on Ekow Ewusi and contended in its report that Ekow Ewusi failed to appear before it for hearing despite providing him the platform to speak to issues at stake.



He was suspended indefinitely.



However, a fresh letter from the National Executive Committee of the party dated April 11, 2022 and signed by the General Secretary, John Boadu announced the lifting of the suspension.

The letter read that “I write to inform you that a meeting by the National Executive Committee of the party held on April 12, 2022, the Committee, in accordance with the party’s Dispute and Grievances Procedure, received a report of the National Disciplinary Committee on your petition regarding the indefinite suspension you were given by the Central Regional Executive Committee.



“After extensive deliberation on the Report of the Regional Disciplinary Committee, the National Executive Committee had unanimously decided to in line with the Disciplinary Committee recommendations to lift your indefinite suspension and convert it into definite suspension.



“It is the decision of the National Executive Committee that the indefinite suspension shall be coterminous with the tenure of office of the current Regional Executives. Accordingly, the lifting of the suspension in it entirety, shall be effective on the day the Central Regional holds it 2022 Annual Delegates Conference..”