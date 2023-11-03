NPP lost 2012 election petition because of Bawumia – Former A/R Chairman

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Amankwa has questioned the contribution of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the party's acension to power.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Mr Amankwa alluded that Dr Bawumia’s role as lead witness for the party in the 2012 election petition was a disgrace as it rather resulted in the party’s ultimate loss in court.



“Bawumia’s testimony rather made us lose the case. How do you go to testify and say ‘you and I were not there?’ What are you testifying about if you were not there? It was his testimony that caused our defeat,” he stated.



Dr Bawumia’s role in the 2012 election petition is seen by many in the NPP as a key factor to his rise to fame aside his role as running mate to then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his eventual role as vice president in the last seven years.



But according to Yaw Amankwa, Dr Bawumia had no track record in terms of contribution to the party prior to his nomination as running mate.



The NPP on November 4, 2023, will elect a flagbearer in a race which has Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh as contenders.



In the view of the former Ashanti Regional chairman, Kennedy Agyapong stands out amongst the four candidates and should be elected as the flagbearer.





