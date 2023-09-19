‘NPP lost 2024 elections in 2022’ was a direct shot at Bawumia – Ken Agyapong clarifies

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant has clarified recent comments that the party lost the 2024 elections in 2022.

Whiles standing by his comments despite stern critique from within about his claims, he explained that the comment was directed at fellow flagbearer contender, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Agyapong explained that the issue of currency depreciation which spiked in 2022 and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) were the two main economic factors that caused many voters to make up their minds.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Kessben FM on September 18, 2023; the Assin North lawmaker clarified who the comment was directed at:



“I did not make it clear on the day, let me state it here. I was referring to Bawumia. It was Bawumia that said if the fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you, have I said that?” he quizzed.



“If I win (flagbearership), I can easily defend my stance because some policies by the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, like Free SHS, 1D1F will be maintained but I will review all other.

“… were my funds set aside that because I am an NPP person, it will not be affected by depreciation? If my money depreciated, am I the only affected businessman?” he asked.



The NPP is currently gearing up to select its official flagbearer who would represent the party for the presidential seat in the 2024 general elections to be held in December 2024.



Kennedy Agyapong is competing against vice-president Mahumudu Bawumia, former Minister for Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo.



The NPP is expected to hold its national delegates conference on November 4 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



What Kennedy Agyapong said:

“We lost the 2024 elections in 2022. At the time the Ghana cedi destroyed the hard work of many businessmen, all the way to the tomato seller. Ghanaians will never forget that.



"The time the middle class went to court because their monies were lost, and the time the pensioners had their monies gone, Ghanaians will remember that,” he stated.



He however reassured the people, telling them he was someone within the NPP who is always looking out for the masses and making sure no such situation happened again.



