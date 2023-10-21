NPP lost the party to Akufo-Addo when Afoko, Agyapong were sacked – Asiedu Nketiah

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketiah has stated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost the party to President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Morning Starr on Thursday, the NDC National Chairman stated that the challenges that necessitated Alan Kyerematen’s exit from the NPP started when Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong were sacked from the party as National Executives.



“When Nana Addo and his people decided to harm-away elected National Chairman, elected General Secretary and nothing happened and the party rushed to endorse that illegality, I think the party was gone.



“Because you had a Presidential candidate who is not yet a President and he was able to orchestrate the removal of the elected National Chairman, elected Vice Chairman, elected General Secretary.



"And you were jumping over each other to endorse that illegality. How can any of the current executives take a position against what Nana Addo decides now that he is the President? He was then a Presidential candidate now that he is the President?” Mr. Nketiah asked.



Background

Mr. Alan Kyerematen, a long-standing member of the party on Monday, 25th September 2023 announced his resignation from the party to contest the 2024 Presidential election as an independent candidate.



According to him, the NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the party that he joined in 1992 as a founding member.



But commenting further, the NPP General Secretary urged its members who supported Alan Kyerematen, to continue supporting the NPP to win the upcoming 2024 general election.



“To all party faithful who were hitherto supporting Mr Alan Kyerematen by virtue of his membership of the party, though it is disappointing and distressing, we urge you to continue supporting the party in our to break the 8. Together we shall overcome challenges and together we shall achieve success.



“We urge all party faithful to remain committed, dedicated and resolute in the ongoing voters registration exercise. We shouldn’t lose focus, together we shall preserve and together we shall succeed. Indeed, we are the NPP, and the elephant is our winning symbol.”