NPP made tin gods out of people just because they are related to the president – Dr Amoah

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kofi Amoah, an economist and businessman, has slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the level of influence President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on the party.

According to him, the NPP has allowed some people in the party to be become ‘tin gods’ just because they are related to the president.

“The NPP made tin gods out of people for no concrete reason other than their ‘family’ relations to the President,” Dr Amoah wrote in a tweet shared on Sunday, May 22, 2023.

The economist who made these remakes, while reacting to a JoyNews video of NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, criticising former President John Dramani Mahama, said he never imagined that an NPP government would mismanage Ghana’s economy to this extent.

“Listening to the “Seer of Ghana” talk before he became the Numero Uno adviser to the sitting President, who would think the NPP would be the most reckless govt ever?” he said.

In the said video, Gabby was berating the Mahama government for going for an IMF bailout.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
