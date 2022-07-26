NPP man appointed as Supreme Court Justice

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu

Akufo-Addo appoints 4 new Supreme Court justices

I'm fully satisfied that each person is duly qualified, Akufo-Addo



Parliament to approve newly appointed judges



An image of one of the newly appointed justices has emerged on social media moments after his nomination by the president.



Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu was captured in a 2016 poster as a contestant for the Ho central constituency seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party



Ernest Yao Gaewu is one of the justices appointed by the president to serve at the Supreme Court.

The appointees are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomsom, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu (all from the Court of Appeal), while Justice Yao Gaewu was appointed from the High Court.



The appointment is on the advise of the Judicial Council, as a result of pending vacancies in the Apex court.



This was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on the floor of the House.



He indicated that, the president is seeking the approval of parliament for the appointment of the nominees as justices of the Supreme Court.



In a statement to parliament, the president said “he is fully satisfied that each person is duly qualified, and eminently fit to discharge the functions of justice of the apex court.”

Below is the picture:







NYA/WA