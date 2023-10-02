NPP market women in Kumasi fume at Kennedy Agyapong over tribal politics

Kumasi Central Market women have rejected comments by NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong over the potential dominance of the 2024 election by northerners if the NPP elects Vice President Bawumia as its flagbearer.

Kennedy Agyapong, who is one of four aspirants left in the NPP contest, was seen in a viral video lamenting that with former President Mahama, a northerner, already the NDC's candidate and another northerner, APC's Hassan Ayariga set to contest the 2024 elections, it would be an all-northern affair should the NPP elect Dr. Bawumia, charging that Ghanaian politics cannot be dominated by northerners.



It is these comments that have angered the NPP market women, who have outrightly rejected Kennedy's comments.



"We have been observing what Kennedy has ben saying. The tribal comments he has been making. Recently he said during an interview abroad that Mahama is a northerner, and we should not elect Bawumia," a spokesperson of the market women, surrounded by several of them told the media in Kumasi.



"He averred the NPP should elect an Akan but we want to tell him that the NPP is not for Akans. The NPP is a national party for all Ghanaians,"

"It is all about who is the best to lead, who is competent and who can do the job. For us in Kumasi Central Market we have been interacting with the people and what we are saying is that without Bawumia, we won't vote. No Bawumia, no vote."



"We are NPP people here in this market and we also want to break the 8. So we have consulted widely within us and from those who patronise our goods. Anyone you ask, they say Bawumia so we are sending a special appeal to the kingmakers to elect Bawumia," said the spokesperson, as the market women cheered her in a video.



