NPP may collapse if elitism isn’t checked – Former Minister

The party might collapse if the exclusiveness in the party is not checked

Former Deputy Minister for Fisheries and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Christian Daniel Dugan, says if the toxic trend of exclusiveness in the party is not checked, it may end up like the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

With the party hierarchy treating some personalities as above the law and reproach, he argues a class system has been introduced into the party which was formed by all for all.



Describing happenings in the party, he disclosed some personalities have been made to feel untouchable, breaking every law in the book and still not being sanctioned by the party, whilst others are regarded as out of favor or commoners suffer suspension for committing similar or minor offenses.



“If we don’t take care what is going on can affect the party. The untouchables go scot-free for their offenses while others suffer for similar infractions and this is happening in the NPP. Someone says they support Dr. Bawumia and will not suffer for breaking the rules but if a supporter of Alan Kyerematen, Afriyie Akoto or Boakye Agyarko does the same then they are suspended.”

The party bigwig indicated that such things led to the gap between those at the top and grassroots of the UGCC, leading to their collapse. “Elitism which led to the collapse of the UGCC is now in the NPP. If you don’t belong to the elite club and you do something wrong you will be suspended, but the party is forgetting the masses of their support base are the youth and commoners. If we don’t take care the youth and commoners who punished the UGCC will punish the NPP.”



In an interview with Sefah-Danquah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Daniel Dugan reiterated, “History shows the UGCC didn’t last 5 years because of their culture. The party was made up of lawyers who distanced themselves from their support base. But Kwame Nkrumah used the little he had to buy kenkey and ate together with the people. He appealed to the commoners and youth and that’s why the CPP won their first election.”