NPP members telling on each other how their dealings have crippled Ghana – Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah

Businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party of being a self-serving party that has its members focused on meeting their individual and group interest at the expense of the country.

According to Dr Amoah, the situation has resulted in members of the party turning on each other revealing their roles in the collapse of Ghana’s economy.



“The Truth! NPP members are telling on each other and how their dealings have brought Ghana to her knees



“NPP seems not to be a political party focused on the nation’s progress but rather seeking their selfish and group interest,” he wrote in a Twitter post.



The business mogul was reacting to a GhanaWeb report in which the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson was captured in a audio recording heavily criticising and making allegations against Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on a WhatsApp platform.



In the viral voice note shared by One Ghana TV on YouTube, Hawa Koomson is heard accusing the NPP flagbearer hopeful and longtime financier of the party of being a braggart who ends up using the help he gives to people to insult them.

She alleged that Kennedy Agyapong has made money from the NPP through contracts but is now is now insisting that he is elected flagbearer because of his assistance to the party.



Reacting to the report, Dr Amoah called on Ghanaians to save the country by “booting” the NPP out.





The Truth!



NPP members are telling on each other and how their dealings have brought Ghana to her knees



NPP seems not to be a political party focused on the nation’s progress but rather seeking their selfish and group interest



Save Ghana



BOOT THEM OUT! https://t.co/RZ31XuqD6D — CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) August 4, 2023









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







