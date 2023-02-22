NPP members who have bankrupted Ghana must be tried for financial Crimes – Dr Amoah

Renowned economist and businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah

Economist and businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has called for the prosecution of persons in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government responsible for borrowing so much that the country is no longer in a position to repay its debts.

According to him, Ghana has now become a laughing stock as it goes around the world begging for money and debt forgiveness from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Western countries.



“Truth and Consequences. Let’s not keep passing the buck… we have brought poverty into ourselves and the world is laughing at us as we scream to the world (IMF, World Bank, Bond Markets) for handouts



“The architects of the NPP policies that have bankrupt our nation must be tried for Financial Crimes,” parts of a tweet Dr Amoah shared on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, read.



The tweet had a video of Vice President Mahama Bawumia complaining about the rate of borrowing by the John Dramani Mahama government when he was the running mate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



It also had a viral video of a white politician berating countries that become bankrupt because their ‘stupid’ leaders live lavishly beyond their means leading to them accumulating debt they can not repay.

View the tweet below:



Truth and Consequences



Let’s not keep passing the buck… we have brought poverty into ourselves and the world is laughing at us as we scream to the world (IMF, World Bank, Bond Markets) for handouts



The architects of the NPP policies that have bankrupt our nation must be tried… https://t.co/f2T3O6viVa — CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) February 22, 2023



Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/SARA