2
Menu
News

NPP members who have bankrupted Ghana must be tried for financial Crimes – Dr Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah?fit=630%2C350&ssl=1 Renowned economist and businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Economist and businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has called for the prosecution of persons in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government responsible for borrowing so much that the country is no longer in a position to repay its debts.

According to him, Ghana has now become a laughing stock as it goes around the world begging for money and debt forgiveness from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Western countries.

“Truth and Consequences. Let’s not keep passing the buck… we have brought poverty into ourselves and the world is laughing at us as we scream to the world (IMF, World Bank, Bond Markets) for handouts

“The architects of the NPP policies that have bankrupt our nation must be tried for Financial Crimes,” parts of a tweet Dr Amoah shared on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, read.

The tweet had a video of Vice President Mahama Bawumia complaining about the rate of borrowing by the John Dramani Mahama government when he was the running mate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It also had a viral video of a white politician berating countries that become bankrupt because their ‘stupid’ leaders live lavishly beyond their means leading to them accumulating debt they can not repay.

View the tweet below:



Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:



IB/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
Related Articles: