NPP men become ‘women’ when it’s time to face NDC squarely – Ken Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has declared himself the only New Patriotic Party (NPP) member who has consistently face the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) when it comes to showing political toughness.

Agyapong, who is vying to become the NPP’s presidential aspirant in the 2024 polls, addressed teeming supporters at a rally on September 16, 2023; touting his credentials as the best candidate in upcoming primaries slated for November 4.



He stressed instances of political manipulation ahead of the vote citing threats and intimidation of delegates in the internal election, he added that the same toughness is missing when the NPP has to face NDC.



“That toughness I hope they display same when we have to face the NDC. The men in NPP become women when it is time to face the NDC. The only man who has consistently challenged the NDC is Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.



“I never knew that there were ‘men’ in the NPP, those that threatened and intimidated delegates, chairmen and some MPs (on August 26) to cast a foolish ballot,” he stated.



“I am confidently telling you today that if you vote and mistakenly vote against Kennedy Agyapong, opposition is just staring at you because Ghanaians have made up their mind that in 2024, the NPP lost it in 2022.”

He cited the losses the cedi faced and the losses of the middle class and pensioners suffered in 2022.



“Anytime things are hard and Ghanaians remain mute, it is an indication that they have made up their minds,” he stressed.







