NPP mourns Central Regional Council elders member

NPP members at the one week observation for the late Lawrence Sarbah

A one-week observation has been held for the late Lawrence Sarbah at the St John The Baptist Catholic Church at Pedu in the Central Region.

The late Lawrence Sarbah, who was a member of the Central Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), passed away at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital after a short illness.



He is scheduled to be buried on Saturday, September 25 after a funeral service at the Pedu St John The Baptist Catholic Church.



At the one-week memorial service, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sent a donation of GH¢2,000 to help in funeral preparations.



It was received by Emmanuel Ebo Sarbah, one of the two sons of the late party stalwart.



A former Cape Coast Constituency Chairman, Frank Hutchful, popularly known as Oguaa Akoto, also donated GH¢1,000 on behalf of Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen.



Speaking on behalf of the family at the service, Emmanuel Ebo Sarbah, who is NPP’s Secretary for Cape Coast North Constituency and doubles as Cape Coast Metro Coordinator for the Nations Builders Corps (NABCo), confirmed that late Sarbah passed on at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital after battling an illness.

He indicated that the family had already consulted some constituency and national executives of the party ahead of the funeral.



“Our father, served the party with humidity and hard work and we believe his leadership skills when he was a council member helped the party snatch victory.”



Biography



The late Mr. Lawrence E. S. Sarbah was a Founding Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He was a signatory to formation of the New Patriotic Party at the Electoral Commission in 1992.



The late Mr. Lawrence Sarbah became the Secretary for Ward 16, Progress Party, in Cape Coast in 1969 to 1972.

He was the 1st elected Constituency Chairman of the then Cape Coast Constituency and was chairman for three (3) terms, from 1996 to 2004.



He was a Member of the Young Executive Forum of the New Patriotic Party from 2000 to 2004.



Mr. Sarbah was also the Acting Central Regional Secretary of the NPP in 1994 and a Member of the Regional Council of Elders from 2014 to 2018



He was one committed Founding Member of the New Patriotic Party who always held the party in high esteem and showed so much dedication to the party.