NPP mourns Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, directs party flags to fly at half-mast

Former first Lady Theresa Kufuor with husband

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) "deeply mourned" the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, which sad event occurred on October 1, 2023.

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, who served as Ghana's First Lady from January 7, 2001, to January 6, 2009, "dedicated her life to supporting her husband throughout his political career and to the service of humanity", the party said in a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua.



The party said "inspired by her profession as a nurse, Mrs Kufour championed the cause of improved healthcare in our country".



"Notably, she established the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF) that supports the prevention of mother to child transmission of diseases, including HIV/ AIDS", the party said.

"Mrs. Kufuor was also a beacon for female advancement, fostering initiatives to inspire and empower both young and adult females in various facets of life".



"The members of the New Patriotic Party, together with all Ghanaians whose lives were positively touched by her, extend our deepest condolences to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, their children, and the entire family. We stand united with you in this time of sorrow, praying that the Almighty God grants all of us the fortitude to bear this great loss", the party said.



In tribute to the memory of the late Mrs Kufuor, the NPP "directs that all Party flags across the country be flown at half-mast for the next seven days. May her gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace until we meet again on the resurrection morning".