NPP must deal with indiscipline recorded during super delegates conference – Analyst

NPP flag

Boakye Yiadom, a political analyst, has condemned the assault on some polling agents and Kennedy Agyapong’s public outburst at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) superdelegates congress.

As a result, he recommended the NPP to take decisive action in dealing with the situation.



The analyst praised the election commission for organising the conference while speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



However, in organising such activities, it is impossible to achieve 100% performance.



He emphasised that the stakes of the election were great.



“The election committee should be applauded. They implemented measures to secure the election’s success. However, being humans, we cannot always have a 100 per cent score. These things occur even in national elections. The tension is always great in a small-scale election.

The issue of the establishment candidate added to the strain and worry. The assault on the agents was likewise illegal and must be dealt with accordingly. There have been tales of people making severe accusations and going overboard. In all of this, the party must address the issue and unite its front.”



Meanwhile, he has defined the superdelegates gathering as a selection procedure for five out of ten.



He stated that the major competition is set for November 4, 2023.



He believed that the candidates who made the list should go back to the delegates and explain why they deserved to be elected as the NPP’s presidential candidate.