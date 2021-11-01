NPP must eschew complacency ahead of 2024 polls - John Boadu

John Boadu is General Secretary of the NPP

Source: GNA

Mr John Boadu, National Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked Party members to eschew complacency and concentrate on touting the remarkable achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led-government to break the eight-year electoral cycle in Ghana.

According to him, the breaking of the eight-year jinx remained the surest way the Party could maintain the confidence of the electorate and sustain accelerated socio-economic development across the country.



Mr Boadu gave the advice while addressing members of the Party at its Regional Annual Delegates Conference held in Cape Coast at the weekend.



"Hard work, peace, unity and harmony, remain the surest way the NPP can break the eight-year cycle, therefore, we must guard against complacency, bickering, backbiting and wrangling.



"We must rather intensify political campaigns and sell the many achievements of the government to particularly the voting masses at the grass-roots level,” he noted.

He mentioned the implementation of the free Senior High School policy, ‘One-District-One-Factory’, ‘One-Village-One-Dam’, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs, ‘Rearing for Food and Export’ initiatives and the school feeding programme among others, as laudable poverty-intervention strategies of the government which must be touted to break the eight-year jinx.



The General Secretary also announced that the Party will soon embark on regional and constituency tours to audit the capacities of its communicators as part of its strategy to break the eight-year election cycle.



“We are re-invigorating our communication team and very soon the party will come to the region and constituency to do an audit of our communicators and make sure that they are well resourced in order for them to be able to respond to this vile propaganda the National Democratic Congress (NDC) churns out every day”, he said.



Mr Boadu noted that even though the NPP administration had initiated good policies and programmes, the NDC had resolved to mislead the citizenry with false information, a situation he believed if not checked would thwart government’s efforts in propagating its achievements.