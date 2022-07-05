NPP must stick to tradition in voting 2024 flagbearer – Akyem for Alan Group

Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry

A group calling itself Akyem for ALAN has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to honor tradition in voting for the candidate to lead the party come 2024 election.

Speaking to Starr News during the launch of Akyem 4 Alan campaign at Kyebi in the Eastern region, lead convener for the group, Fiifi Ofori-Atta reiterated the need to respect tradition and vote for the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.



“The line from 1992 Adu Boahen then to Kuffuor and he handed it over to Nana. Kuffuor told Nana that I will go and then you take over and in the same way Nana told Alan at the famous Legon in December 2007 and I was there. Nana told Alan that everything that he has done and he said that Alan after me you are next.



“So what has changed and in this party if we don’t stick to our traditions, if we don’t stick to it then we are doomed. A Society without respect for their culture and tradition is doomed so NPP is not going to get doomed because the delegates and people know that it is Alan’s time,” Mr. Ofori-Atta disclosed.



He said Alan is the one that has the message and Ghanaians want him to come and transform this country.

“Ghana with all these challenges that we are going through we need industrialization. We need to build our industries and Alan is the only person who can do that and do it successfully so that our GDP can be better for job creation,” the Convener stated.



According to him, the move is an announcement to tell the whole Akyem State that “we are bringing or we have to support our brother and our in-law.”



“The whole Ghana must know that we are going to support our brother and after this we are going to do the hard work going to the ground and meet with each and every delegate in the Akyem State,” he added.