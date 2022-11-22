9
Menu
News

NPP national leadership to meet MPs at Alisa Hotel over demands for Ofori-Atta’s removal

Ken Ofori Atta Wd2.png Some NPP MPs are demanding the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Council of Elders and national leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are set to hold a crunch meeting with members of parliament on the ticket of the party at 5pm today, Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

The meeting with the MPs who form the Majority Caucus of the current parliament is to discuss their demand for the removal of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, from office.

Amidst their threats to boycott the minister’s presentation of the 2023 budget slated for Thursday, the leadership of the ruling party, according to a report by Myjoyonline.com, has scheduled to meet the MPs at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The aim of the meeting, according to the report, is to address the concerns of the MPs and pave the way for a smooth presentation of the budget in parliament.

Amidst public demands for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, some members of the Majority Caucus at a recent press conference echoed the demand for his removal, citing the current state of the Ghanaian economy among other issues.

Out of the over 130 members of the Majority Caucus, some 98 of the MPs have announced their intent to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if Mr Ofori-Atta is allowed to make the presentation.

“We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned, we’re never going to do business with him,” a spokesperson of the 98 MPs, Andy Appiah Kubi who is also the MP for Asante Akyem North recently said in a media interview.



GA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: