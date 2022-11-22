NPP national leadership to meet MPs over demands for Ofori-Atta’s removal

Some NPP MPs are demanding the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta

The National Council of Elders and national leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are set to hold a crunch meeting with members of parliament on the ticket of the party at 5pm today, Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

The meeting with the MPs who form the Majority Caucus of the current parliament is to discuss their demand for the removal of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, from office.



Amidst their threats to boycott the minister’s presentation of the 2023 budget slated for Thursday, the leadership of the ruling party, according to a report by Myjoyonline.com, has scheduled to meet the MPs at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



The aim of the meeting, according to the report, is to address the concerns of the MPs and pave the way for a smooth presentation of the budget in parliament.



Amidst public demands for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, some members of the Majority Caucus at a recent press conference echoed the demand for his removal, citing the current state of the Ghanaian economy among other issues.

Out of the over 130 members of the Majority Caucus, some 98 of the MPs have announced their intent to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if Mr Ofori-Atta is allowed to make the presentation.



“We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned, we’re never going to do business with him,” a spokesperson of the 98 MPs, Andy Appiah Kubi who is also the MP for Asante Akyem North recently said in a media interview.







GA/BOG