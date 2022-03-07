1
NPP national officers must stop I don't care, hypocritical attitude - Boakye Agyarko

Mon, 7 Mar 2022

Former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko has advised the National Executive Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to "stop the hypocrisy".

According to him, that will help stop the fracas and chaos in the party.

He says the progress or otherwise of the NPP rests on the NEC and National Council. "The two bodies must pull the brakes, cut out the I don't care and hypocrisy ... call for holistic deliberations going forward."

He spoke on Accra-based Peace FM's the Platform programme.

