NPP national officers must stop I don't care, hypocritical attitude - Boakye Agyarko

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com
Former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko has advised the National Executive Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to "stop the hypocrisy".
According to him, that will help stop the fracas and chaos in the party.
He says the progress or otherwise of the NPP rests on the NEC and National Council. "The two bodies must pull the brakes, cut out the I don't care and hypocrisy ... call for holistic deliberations going forward."
He spoke on Accra-based Peace FM's the Platform programme.
Watch his video below:
Source: peacefmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Manhyia North: Aggrieved NPP members beat war drums ahead of polling station elections
- It is for God to determine if I will become president - Afriyie Akoto speaks
- NPP hasn’t abused any right of journalists – Abronye to NDC
- Agric Minister dreads Akufo-Addo's wrath, mute on presidential ambition in interview
- Kill tensions in NPP with transparency – Francis Adomako
- Read all related articles