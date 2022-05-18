NPP national treasurer, Abankwa-Yeboah on safe journey to winning national chairman seat

National Treasurer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, has set his eyes on the National Chairman position of the party and is appealing to the party delegates to give him the nod during their primaries scheduled in July this year.

Mr. Abankwa-Yeboah, having served the party in the capacity of Treasurer and recording an impeccable feat as a principled man, is ticked as the best candidate to lead the NPP as National Chairman.



He is on a safe journey to outwitting his contenders due to his hardwork, fairness and trustworthiness in his service to the NPP.



These three - hardwork, fairness and trustworthiness - are his emblem of leadership.



Serving the party for 8 years as National Treasurer and once a polling station Chairman for the Klottey Korle constituency, Mr. Abankwa-Yeboah has made a great mark.



In a one-on-one interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Tuesday morning, Mr. Abankwa-Yeboah outlined his vision for the NPP when elected National Chairman.



"I've served the party for 8 years as National Treasurer and we have clinched victory twice under Freddie Blay. Now, Freddie Blay won't contest again, so there is room for a new Chairman for the party. It all about my good works and we also know that where the party is at this stage, we need a unifier...Whoever becomes the Chairperson should be someone who can pull the party together and bring on board certain attributes for the party to break the normal cycle that we haven't yet broken...We need leaders who can bring about cohesion, unity, working together; leaders they can rely on to move the party on to that victory," he said.

He continued; "When I served as Treasurer, the party members have realized I'm firm in my decisions. I'm a person they can rely upon and trust because, when I assumed office, most of the constituencies of the party didn't even have accounts but I made sure every constituency had account and the account is well-operated. I make sure that every money that comes into the account gets to the recipients which is followed by a text message for them to know how to use the money. I follow up for the money to be used for the right purpose. So, over the period, the party members have accepted that I'm transparent, truthful, open and frank."



"And of course, I work with all from all levels and at this time that the party needs a leader who can lead us to have victory in 2024, there is the need to get people who can bring all on board. A leader who will unite us so that we can all work hard, aiming at one goal, so that together we can create opportunities that will benefit everybody at all levels."



He promised the delegates his ultimate goal is "to put the party together so that we all would work together to build a stronger party. A party that's very vibrant, a party that will create opportunities for all, a party that at the end of the day that opportunity will benefit us at all levels and I believe I will be fair, open and ensure that everything I do will be successful".



"I believe when they give me the opportunity, the party will not be disappointed," he stressed.



