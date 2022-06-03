NPP needs Alan Kyerematen to escape poor economy message against Bawumia - Nana Boakye

Alan Kyerematen

The immediate past New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Tema West, Dennis Amfo-Sefah, is warning that it will take long to recover from the devastation that COVID-19 has done to the economy and therefore going into the 2024 elections, the smart thing to do is to elect someone who has not been directly been managing the economy.

In a write-up, Mr. Amfo-Sefah points out that in the circumstance, Vice President Bawumia is the last person the NPP should be considering as flagbearer and that Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, is the better foot forward.



“Our government has done a fantastic job navigating the economy in the wake of COVID-19 and the Russian war, but the ordinary Ghanaian does not understand the technicalities behind this. Therefore, I think it would be suicidal to make Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who directly heads the economy our flagbearer,” Mr. Amfo-Sefah wrote.



According to him, “if we do this, all that the NDC will do is to play on the current genuine hardships in the economy and use it to convince Ghanaians to vote against us.



“However, if we have Hon. Alan Kyerematen as flagbearer, nobody will be in position to blame him for the difficulties in the economy because he has not been directly in charge of the economy,” he wrote.



Already, polls by Ghana info analytics show that more Ghanaians favour the flagbearership of the NPP by Alan Kyerematen to Dr. Bawumia who is perceived as having failed after he became the head of the economic management team.



Mr. Amfo-Sefah, alias Nana Boakye points out that the World Bank and the IMF have said that it will take some four years for the economy to recover from the current difficulties.

“We do not have four years leisure as a party to brand Dr. Bawumia and educate Ghanaian’s to understand that the state of the economy is the cause of external factors and not Government failure. We however have Alan Kyerematen who Ghanaians understand was not the head of the economic management team,” he wrote.



Nana Boakye who reiterated his point that “politics is about strategy and not emotions,” pointed out that Alan Kyerematen as Trade Minister also has a lot that can be used to campaign for him.



“Alan Kyerematen negotiated for the siting of the African Continental Free Trade Area Headquarters in Accra.



This is something that many people will appreciate better than digitization which Vice President Bawumia is pushing.”



He added that in respect of digitization, “our opponents have even pointed out that there is a whole Ministry of Digitalization and that Vice President Bawumia has hopped onto it after he failed as head of the economic management team.



However, with Alan Kyerematen, nobody can make any such accusation.”