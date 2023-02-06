‘NPP needs a Christian flagbearer’ statement uncouth and out of place – COKA

Dr Bawumiah and Alan Kyerematen

Eastern Regional campaign coordinator for Alan Kyeremanteng, an aspiring Presidential flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), has said that the party needs a christian to lead them into the 2024 elections.

Samuel Ayeh-Paye made this statement during a tour by the aspirant in the Ashanti Region last week.



One of the many people who have said the comment is in bad taste is Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, a former Chairman of the NPP in the Ashanti Region.



In a quick rebuttal he said,



“Christianity, traditional and Islam are the three major religions in Ghana. For that reason, the 1992 constitution guarantees religious tolerance and freedom. Today, there are inter-religious marriages all across the country.



Hon Haruna ldrissu (MP), Sule Muntari (footballer), Kalsoume Sinare( actress) and others are all muslims married to christians. And by religious tolerance, we appreciate spiritual values, beliefs and practices which are different from ours.



It was a great move when the National Chief Imam visited a church and also made a donation to support the building of the national cathedral. His visit and donation to the Cathedral didn’t change his beliefs and principles. This is a sign of religious tolerance which we all need to learn.”

When l hear people talk about who to lead and involve beliefs, tribe, faith and the likes, l get worried because the above cannot put food on our table or money in our pocket. Those who have nothing to offer will always want to divide us with the above but let’s say no to intolerance. Religion should not be a reason to reject or accept someone.



I strongly believe that NPP members and the people of this country want us to elect someone who will lead and govern this country to our satisfaction. Are we looking for a pastor, lmam or a traditional leader?



I ask, when a christian is selected will all our problems be resolved?



A research done by CCD afrobarometer shows that more than 9 out of 10 Ghanaians will not mind having people of different faith as neighbors. We are not interested in any tribal politics so let us respect each other’s faith. This religion’s fantasy and fanaticism shouldn’t even be tolerated.



COKA called on Mr Ayeh-Paye to immediately apologize as such comments have the tendencies of inflaming the passion of the religious groups and destabilizing the country.



“Whoever made that public statement, calling for a christian to lead as president, should as a matter of respect to all religious bodies in the country, not only Islam, apologize. Such useless comments must not be entertained as they have the tendency to cause enmity among the religious groups in the country. to say the least!.”