NPP needs a new face to 'break the 8' - Francis Addai-Nimoh

Former NPP flagbearer hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh

NPP seeks to break 8-year political cycle

Addai-Nimoh urges NPP to present new face for 2024



Former flagbearer hopeful urges Ghanaians to try a president with fiscal science background



Former New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh, is asking his party to present what he describes as a new face to its successful bid to retain power in 2024.



According to him, the NPP’s agenda of breaking the 8 can only be possible if a fresh face is introduced as the party’s candidate for the general elections.



“What face are we going to present for 2024? That is why I say we need an agenda ‘new face:’ unblemished, unifying, comforting, new massage and new language to work with,” he said on Top FM’s Final Point show hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang.



He added that the time has come for Ghana to consider handing presidential power to an individual with an educational background in the area of fiscal science.

He noted that Ghanaian presidents over the years have had their education in the field of social science and that the time has come for the country to try a new approach in that regard.



“Again, let me make this appeal here that looking at all our previous presidents, they all had their educational background in the social sciences. But in 2024, they should make room for those with a fiscal science background to come in so that we can also test and see how the engineers, scientists, and mathematicians will fare in the governance of this nation,” he stated.



The ruling NPP has made it clear their intention to fight for the retention of power in 2024.



The party is seeking to achieve a feat never done in the political history of Ghana’s Fourth Republican dispensation.







GA/BOG