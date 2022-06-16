NPP needs a situational leader - Asabee

NPP National Chairman Aspirant, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Source: GNA

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, a national chairman aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the Party needs "a situational leader" to solve the "myriad of problems" confronting it.

He said the Party must resource its grassroots to help build a strong base to be able to retain power in the 2024 election.



“We have to resource the Party at the grassroots. We have to let the Party people feel that the Party cares about their welfare,” he told journalists when he filed his nomination forms at the Party’s head office in Accra today, Wednesday, June 15, 2022.



Mr Boateng said the filing of nominations marked his readiness to “serve the Party” and help the NPP “to break the eight.”



“I am here to run a modest campaign with simplicity to serve the Party,” he said.



With few hours left to the deadline for the filing of nominations, many aspirants are racing to file their papers.



The exercise commenced on Monday, June, 13, 2022 and will close at exactly 1700 hours today, June 15, 2022.

The filing process was delayed for about two hours due to Wednesday morning's downpour.



However, with the rains showing no sign of subsiding, some aspirants and their supporters defied the weather to file their papers.



Another aspirant for the Chairmanship position, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, told journalists that it “will not be easy” for the NPP to retain power in 2024, adding that the Party required discipline to win the next presidential elections.



“I’ll be firm and fair and will make sure that there is an equal playing field for all,” he said.



The NPP is expected to vet all the aspirants from June 17 to June 19, 2022, ahead of the National Executive Elections, scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from July 15 to 17, 2022.