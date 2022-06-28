‘NPP needs energetic people like me to lead the women’s wing’ – Ellen Ama Daaku

Ellen Ama Daaku is a National Women Organiser Hopeful for the NPP

An aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women Organizer, Ellen Ama Daaku, has said that the party needs adequate preparation to face its biggest opponent, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024 elections.

She said with the NDC determined to win 50% of votes in the Ashanti Region in 2024 while continuing to sweep the votes in their [NDC] stronghold, the ruling party would need “energetic people like me to fight for the party”.



According to her, the women’s wing since the governing party’s rise to power has operated on a limited scale for close to five years.



Thus, someone imbued with the organizing ardour is expedient to put things in motion, to make the women active and elevate the party.



“The party will expand if we, as women, take initiative and do our share,” said the Women Organizer hopeful on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show hosted by Kwamina Sam Biney.



“As a member of the NPP loyal ladies and was the duty captain in the Bono Ahafo Region, you witnessed what we accomplished as devoted NPP women, to hoist the party’s flag in 2016 and 2020.



“We need the same amount of energy to keep going; we need young, active individuals to carry on the good work that our mothers started and that we must also perform.”

Ellen Ama Daaku furthered that if the party wants to compete head to head with NDC’s Kojo Bonsu, “fresh, vivacious youth” must be recruited because “2024 is no joke for us and you can see how our competitors have started”.



“We need our mothers to take a back seat and provide us with advice. We must prepare ourselves for battle and fight well to remain on the seat.”



Speaking on her competency, the Women Organizer hopeful said “on the front of women, I can handle this work. Since I was a young child, I always liked to organize, that is why I helped in organizing the NPP Loyal Ladies Union over the past six years”.



“I believe that when it comes to organizing women, you need to look no further than me because I am also trained in that area. I obtained my BSC in Home Science from Legon, so you can attest to that” she added.



“Even while we fulfil the role of women’s organizers, cooking is not our major responsibility. There are various factors at play; one of our jobs is advocacy, and you can see what women have accomplished.



“We must maintain the effectiveness of what we started by properly organizing ourselves. That is why I am urging everyone to vote for me as the women’s organizer for the growth of the party.”