NPP needs four successive terms to transform Ghana – Dr China

Ghana’s former Deputy Ambassador to China, Dr. Charles Dwamena

Ghana’s former Deputy Ambassador to China, Dr Charles Dwamena, has stated that grassroots’ apathy will be a thing of the past in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if the party is able to implement a well-decentralised business incubation fund and a human resource empowerment programme to assist patriots in the various constituencies.

Speaking at the 2021 Bono Regional Annual Delegates’ Conference held at the Sunyani Technical University on Friday, October 8, Dr China, as the former Diplomat is popularly called, appealed to party members to let go of all hurt feelings and put the interest of the party above all other interests.



He said, “…with a united front and a stronger party that is financially sound, the New Patriotic Party can easily win the 2024 elections and continue to build a prosperous Ghana.”



He stressed his firm belief that it is only an NPP government that can transform Ghana and make it rich and prosperous but was quick to add that to achieve this, the party must be able to stay in power for at least four consecutive terms.

Present at the conference were some National Executives, Regional Executives, Constituency Executives, Polling station Executives and some party stalwarts.



Dr. Charles Dwamena is a former Director of Finance and Administration at the Party Headquarters and is highly tipped to be elected the next National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party due to his rich experience in Political Financing.