NPP needs to do extraordinary to break the 8 – Ntim

National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim

The national chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Stephen Ntim, has said that the party will have to perform exceptionally to win the upcoming 2024 election.

According to him, the party is poised to make history by retaining power beyond the eight-year rule by a political party under the Fourth Republic.



“We are seeking to do something no political party in the history of this country has been able to do. We are seeking to win a third consecutive general election. We are seeking to break the eight that has so far eluded the two major political parties in the fourth republic.



“Obviously, to achieve this extraordinary and unprecedented feat, we need to do the extraordinary. We cannot do the same things we’ve been doing from 1992 and expect to achieve a different result, more so, when the result in question, is one that no political party in Ghana has been able to achieve. This consciousness is what I expect to drive our 2024 project. We must all be conscious of the enormity of the task ahead of us to be able to work our hearts out towards its realization,” Chairman Ntim said while addressing a Retreat by the Council of Elders of the Greater Accra Region branch of the party at Peduase in Aburi.

He added that the target of the current national executives is to ensure victory for the NPP come 2024 and nothing will stop them from achieving this objective.



“Consistent with our mandate, we, as national officers, following our election in July 2022, set for ourselves, a target of working assiduously to retain power in 2024 to justify the confidence that had been reposed in us by the party’s delegates. This particular commitment to delivering nothing but victory to the party come 2024, has, at all times, been our primary focus in everything we do.”