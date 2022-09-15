NPP needs to wake up to 'break the 8' - Former NPP Japan First Vice Chairman

File Photo: Flag of NPP

The former first Vice Chairman for NPP Japan branch, Mr Michael Awuah, has pleaded with the government to focus on making the economy friendly and stop focusing on "break the 8".

According to him, it is only a few bootlickers on social media who are championing the agenda and seeking to push it down the throats of the masses but most of the party members are not happy due to the hardship in the country.



"The citizens in this country are suffering under the hardship of things and yet the focus is on breaking the 8 .



"Day in day out transportation, food, utility and everything keeps on going higher whiles the salary of workers remain the same and yet focusing on the breaking the eighth.



"Ghanaians will vote and vote massively for NPP party in upcoming general elections in 2024 to break the 8 if they find that the economy is now move-in well with low GDP, good road ,seeing good infrastructure. Your works will determine if you can break the 8 or not but not just talking matter.



"Forget about the few amateur bootlickers who are on social media shouting on top of their voices “BREAK THE 8″. They have no idea what it will take to break the 8. Breaking the 8 is not a child's play as they think.



"They never knew how the party lost power in 2008 but their bosses who were into politics then might know. The party failed to break the 8 then because our supporters and citizens in the country were dissatisfied,” he said.

Again, he pleaded with the government to do something about the black market so that the Cedi can cope with the dollar.



"There are thousands of Black market in the country more than banks and they are damaging the growth of the cedis.



"The government should put in place a security measures to arrest or put a stop to the black market so that all concentration of buying and selling of the dollar (foreign currency) will be at commercial Banks, this will help in the stability of the Cedis. We shouldn't sit for some people to destroy the currency of the country," he said.



"Even though COVID-19, Russia and Ukraine war is another factor but the citizen out there don't know the implications on the country so is up to the communication team to go on grounds to educate to the citizens of this country's challenges but not to be out campaigning breaking the 8.



"It is about time you go after those people so that your citizen will be fine because they are making things hard in the country including we doing business outside the country. It's time to break the hardship before breaking the eight (8)," Michael Awuah added.