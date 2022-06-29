0
NPP never used COVID-19 funds for 2020 campaign – Abankwa-Yeboah

Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah Declares Intention Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah in a media engagement

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah has refuted claims that the party used money donated to the nation for fighting COVID-19 to fund their campaign during the 2020 elections.

Speaking on Angel FM’s Morning Show, Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ, Mr Abankwa-Yeboah who is seeking to be the party's National Chairman said this did not happen under him and hence called on Ghanaians to discard such rumours.

There are beliefs that the government out of desperation used the funds meant to fund the pandemic for campaign and that has contributed to the current economic hardship.

Reacting to this statement, Mr Abankwa-Yeboah said that is never the case as according to him, the party organised its own funding.

“We never used the COVID funds for campaign in 2020, I am the treasurer and I know this for a fact…,” he said.

He was optimistic that the NPP will be able to break the eight with him in charge.

He, therefore, called on the party to vote for him at the National congress.

“I will not give any kind of promise because I don’t believe in promises…but I believe and know that I win the elections…,” he said.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
