NPP not popular now, but will change before 2024 polls – Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea NPP Nana Akomea

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

EIU predicts NDC winning 2024 elections

This is a five-year forecast of Ghana's election

Akomea indicates that it is not surprising

The governing NPP is not popular now but will change that perception before the 2024 general election, Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of STC, has said.

According to him, the governing party knows that it is not popular among Ghanaians and that it stands to lose should an election be conducted “in the present circumstances.”

Describing the recent Economic Intelligence Unit, EIU, report dubbed 'five-year forecast: Ghana' as “interesting, but not surprising” Akomea noted, he is confident that the party will regain the trust of Ghanaians “to break the eight” come 2024.

“Everyone in this country, including the NPP is well aware that if an election is held now, with the current circumstances, the NPP will not be the most popular party.

“Fortunately for us, elections will not be held today. We have over 2 more years to go, which gives us more than enough time to remedy the current difficulties and get back into the good books of the majority of the voters. We are thus not worried about any such report,” Nana Akomea explained on Citi TV's 'The Chamber' programme.

The EIU predicted that the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, will be victorious over the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

The London-based economic and political analyst in its report noted it expects the NDC to bring on board a new presidential candidate other than former President John Dramani Mahama.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
