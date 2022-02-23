NPP not ready for 2024 general elections – Dr Amoako Baah

Political Scientist, Dr Richard Amoako Baah

NPP is currently not doing well – Political scientist



Former political science lecturer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Richard Amoako Baah, has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not ready for the 2024 general elections.



Dr Baah explained that current happenings in the country are making the party unpopular, which can affect its fortunes in the next general elections.



“As we speak now, I can’t say they [NPP] are ready [for 2024 general elections]. No, events always overtake them. Very much so, yes [this can cause them the 2024 general elections], but it is a bit too early to tell.



“The party is not doing well. Look around you; this E-Levy is the time we have. If it falls through, we’re in big trouble. The government has put all its eggs in one basket; E-Levy is not appropriate,” the political scientist is reported to have said by asaaseradio.com.

He also accused NPP leadership of not being proactive enough with its handling of issues surrounding the party’s internal elections.



“It looks as if the [New Patriotic Party] executives have fallen asleep. They don’t have any means of engagement, nothing. By now, they should have met all the aspiring candidates, talked to them, lay down some ground rules, rules of engagements even though there’s a constitution there; this is very much needed. But the way it is now, it looks as though events overtake them before they react, that is not good,”



The NPP, on February 14, 2022, began processes to elect officers for the party at the polling station and constituency level.



The process has, however, encountered numerous challenges, particularly the shortage of party nomination forms for the polling station executive elections.



Grassroots of the party are accusing persons in charge of the electoral process of hoarding the forms, but the party’s national elections committee has assured that every person who needs a nomination form will get one.