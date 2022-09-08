NPP now a business entity – Baah Acheamfour

Baah Acheamfour, member of NDC in the Ashanti Region

Mr Baah Acheamfour, who wants to be an elected executive of the National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region, has described the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a business entity run by a cabal of profit-makers.

According to him, the NPP, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is no more a political party but a business entity concerned with only making a profit at the expense of the ordinary Ghanaian who is already battling poverty.



He said the appointees of the government, led by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, are only mindful of the gains they will make at the expense of the governed.



He alleged that it is the reason Ghana, as a country, was referred to as an entity in the “scandalous” Agyapa deal.



“In that document, they referred to Ghana as a commodity to be shared among some privileged personalities in the country,” he alleged.

He told Emmanuel Quarshie on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, 7 September 2022 that the NPP is intoxicated with profit to an extent that it has refused to remove taxes on petroleum products at a time that many Ghanaians are complaining about the cost of the commodity.



“If the NPP were not minded by profit to benefit a few privileged people in the government, it would have removed the taxes to cushion Ghanaians in the wake of the economic challenges being experienced by everyone,” he argued.



“Every decision taken by the NPP in government is motivated by profit and personal gains”, reiterated.



“It is the reason a whopping amount of GHC17 million has been lost in corrupt practices,” he added.