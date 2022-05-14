NPP now an enviable world-class party – John Boadu brags

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

NPP to hold national elections

John Boadu up for re-election



John Boadu touts achievement as general secretary of NPP



General Secretary of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has touted his party as having attained a globally enviable position.



According to the general secretary, the NPP has over the past few years built structures and systems that have seen the party overcome most of the challenges that were initially setting the NPP back before the 2016 elections.



He stated on Asaase Radio’s Town Hall Talk that the NPP has now become one of the most active political parties on the African continent.

“You know before I took over as general secretary, you knew what the party was looking like; lots of challenges, inability to even be cohesive, almost the party was in one trouble or the other. Since then, we have been able to maintain peace and tranquillity that resulted in our two successive victories in 2016 and 2020.”



“I have brought the new kind of management that is seamless. The New Patriotic Party is one of the most active political parties in Africa,” he said.



“There is no party anywhere in the world that is capable of knowing its results after elections within eight hours or even within 24 hours. No party ever, and it is through my instrumentality and my executives that we have been able to put together such a structure that is to the envy of a lot of political parties throughout the world,” he added.



John Boadu is up for re-election in the NPP’s upcoming national executives election. The general secretary however is confident of retaining his seat.



John Boadu maintains that his role in the current status of the NPP cannot be overlooked.